Great Falls' Reed Harris hits transfer portal, lands at Arizona State

BILLINGS — Great Falls High alum Reed Harris, a wide receiver who spent the past three years at Boston College, is transferring to Arizona State.

Harris announced on social media that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal late last week. He announced his commitment to Arizona State on Wednesday.

Harris started 12 games at wide receiver at Boston College during the 2025 season. He caught 39 passes for 637 yards and five touchdowns. In 25 career games with the Eagles, Harris had 56 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine TDs. Harris was said to be the first person from Montana to play football in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Boston College finished 2-10 this past season under coach Bill O'Brien.

At 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, Harris was the No. 4-ranked receiver in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. He has two years of eligibility remaining with Arizona State.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 during the 2025 campaign under coach Kenny Dillingham. They lost to Duke 42-39 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31.

Harris initially played quarterback in high school at Great Falls but transitioned to wide receiver during his senior season, finishing with 553 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

