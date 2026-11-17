Great Falls product and Arizona State receiver Reed Harris has been named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced Monday.

The prestigious Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the most outstanding receiver in FBS college football.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, is in his first season with Arizona State. In 10 games, he's caught 59 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He's had five 100-yard receiving games and three two-touchdown games.

The Sun Devils are 6-4 this season and host Oklahoma State on Saturday before finishing out the regular-season at rival Arizona on Nov. 28.

Related: Reed Harris creates special moments for young Sun Devil Football fans

Harris transferred to Arizona State from Boston College following the 2025 season. In 25 career games at BC, he had 56 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine TDs. Harris was said to be the first person from Montana to play football in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

At Great Falls High School, Harris initially played quarterback but transitioned to wide receiver during his senior season, finishing with 553 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Harris is one of 13 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 24 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 11.

The other semifinalists are: Charlie Becker, Indiana; Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State; Collin Dixon, Illinois; KJ Duff, Rutgers; Jackson Harris, LSU; Umari Hatcher, Syracuse; Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest; Cayden Lee, Missouri; Jesse Legree, Oregon State; Easton Messer, FAU; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Malachi Toney, Miami.