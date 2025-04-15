Great Falls' Drew Wyman named CSC Academic All-American of the Year

CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho senior Drew Wyman has been named the 2024-25 NAIA Men's Basketball Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday.

Wyman becomes the first student-athlete in program history to earn the prestigious national honor.

A native of Great Falls, Wyman recently wrapped up one of the most accomplished careers in Coyote men's basketball history, helping lead the Yotes to their second NAIA national championship in three years and third overall.

He is the program's all-time leader in career starts (143), having started all but two of his 145 career games — including every game during both title-winning seasons.

Wyman is now a three-time NAIA All-American and a three-time Academic All-America honoree. He averaged 11.8 points per game over four seasons, scoring 1,708 career points while shooting better than 50% in each of his final two years. As a senior, he shot 53.4% from the field (173-of-324), helping anchor the Yotes' championship run.

A Gipson Honors Program scholar with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Wyman was also named a Cascade Collegiate Conference scholar-athlete of the year and is a four-time first-team all-conference selection.

Wyman's impact stretches far beyond his performance on the court. He has been a leader in youth mentorship and mental health advocacy through initiatives with the Legacy Program, Special Olympics and the Jae Foundation. Through the Legacy Program, Wyman and his teammates visit local elementary schools to encourage students to give back to their communities.

Those who take part are honored at a Yotes home game and later enjoy a return visit from the team for recess and connection.

He has also volunteered with the Caldwell-area Special Olympics, helping run practices and participate in Field Day events. His efforts helped organize a unified basketball game attended by hundreds of community members in a show of inclusion and support for athletes of all abilities.

Wyman has also helped foster the team's relationship with the Jae Foundation, a key mental health and suicide prevention organization. With the Jae Foundation serving as the Yotes' jersey sponsor this season, Wyman delivered remarks on behalf of the team at the Jae Foundation game and represented the program at foundation banquets and outreach events throughout the year.

In high school, Wyman was named Montana's Gatorade player of the year and was awarded a charitable donation — which he used to support Caldwell's Hope House, a nonprofit that serves children in need.

On campus, Wyman serves as Treasurer of the Association of Student-Athletes and chief of staff for student government, demonstrating his commitment to leadership in all areas of student life.

The five-man first team for the Academic All-America NAIA men's basketball awards holds an average GPA of 3.91, with Wyman among four recipients carrying a perfect 4.0. The full 11-member team holds a collective GPA of 3.74. Wyman is joined by fellow repeat honorees Gabe Newhof (Spring Arbor) and Collin Parker (Columbia College).

The NAIA Academic All-America program is financially supported by the NAIA national governance structure and administered by CSC.

