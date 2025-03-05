Glendive's Derek Selvig named NSAA's top coach; Blue Hawks win league crown

BISMARCK, N.D. — Glendive native and former University of Montana standout player Derek Selvig on Tuesday was named North Star Athletic Association men's basketball coach of the year.

On Tuesday night, Selvig's Blue Hawks won the North Star tournament championship with a 67-62 victory over Jamestown (N.D.) to earn an automatic berth to the upcoming NAIA men's national basketball tournament.

Selvig guided Dickinson State (N.D.) to the outright NSAA regular-season championship with a 17-10 overall record and 12-3 mark in the NSAA, one game ahead of second-place Jamestown.

NAIA Dickinson State is in its final season in the North Star before joining the Frontier Conference beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

Selvig, a 2007 graduate of Dawson County High School in Glendive, is in his fifth season as head coach at Dickinson State. He was a standout 7-foot forward at Montana from 2008-12, helping the Grizzlies reach two NCAA tournaments.

