Watch Now
More College

Actions

Glendive's Derek Selvig coaches Dickinson State to regular-season crown in final year in North Star

Derek Selvig
Dickinson State Athletics
Glendive native and Dickinson State head men's basketball coach Derek Selvig celebrates after the Blue Hawks won the North Star Athletic Association regular-season championship.
Derek Selvig
Posted

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State (N.D.) men's basketball team, coached by Glendive native and former Montana Grizzly Derek Selvig, won the outright North Star Athletic Association regular-season championship on Saturday with a 76-60 win over Dakota State (S.D.).

NAIA Dickinson State is in its final season in the North Star before joining the Frontier Conference beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

With the win, the Blue Hawks captured their first league title since tying for first place in 2016-17. DSU is 17-10 overall and finished 12-3 in the NSAA, one game ahead of second-place Jamestown (N.D.).

Dickinson State has the No. 1 seed for the league tournament, which begins Feb. 26 at campus sites. The Blue Hawks will host a semifinal game on March 1.

Against Dakota State, Kose Egbule led with 17 points and six rebounds. Scobey product Aidan Fishell added 15 points, connecting on 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while John Evans contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Selvig, a 2007 graduate of Dawson County High School in Glendive, is in his fifth season as head coach at Dickinson State.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state