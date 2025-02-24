Glendive's Derek Selvig coaches Dickinson State to regular-season crown in final year in North Star

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State (N.D.) men's basketball team, coached by Glendive native and former Montana Grizzly Derek Selvig, won the outright North Star Athletic Association regular-season championship on Saturday with a 76-60 win over Dakota State (S.D.).

NAIA Dickinson State is in its final season in the North Star before joining the Frontier Conference beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

With the win, the Blue Hawks captured their first league title since tying for first place in 2016-17. DSU is 17-10 overall and finished 12-3 in the NSAA, one game ahead of second-place Jamestown (N.D.).

Dickinson State has the No. 1 seed for the league tournament, which begins Feb. 26 at campus sites. The Blue Hawks will host a semifinal game on March 1.

Against Dakota State, Kose Egbule led with 17 points and six rebounds. Scobey product Aidan Fishell added 15 points, connecting on 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while John Evans contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Selvig, a 2007 graduate of Dawson County High School in Glendive, is in his fifth season as head coach at Dickinson State.

