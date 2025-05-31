Former MSU Billings standout Jalen Tot fulfilling Division I dream, transferring to Appalachian State

BILLINGS — Jalen Tot's Division I dream has come true.

The former Montana State Billings standout and 2024 Division II West Region player of the year is using his final year of eligibility to play at Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.

"All the coaches were all in for me and showed a lot of life. The head coach face-timed me personally and offered me, and I think that meant a lot to me. He made sure my mom was comfortable and she felt good, and that's my rock," Tot said.

"My goal is to hopefully bring my winning culture and we can get that opportunity to play on that national stage in March."

For the first time Tot will enter a chapter of his life walking solo. Tot is one of triplets, as his brother Jajuan has been by his side since day one and sister Nevaeh just wrapped up her playing career at Oklahoma.

"It's going to be different, for sure. We're all split up in different parts of the country, but I think I've grown enough to be able to be by myself," Jalen Tot said. "Obviously, I would like to have my siblings come out there. I think this gives them the opportunity to come see me play now that they're not playing anymore.

"Maybe they have a little more free time to check me out and visit. I'm excited to be on my own and grow as a person."

Tot has given the past five years to Dawson Community College and MSUB and they'll forever hold a special place as he prepares to move across the country.

"Being out there in Glendive was scary, was different, but it was a great opportunity. Shout out to coach (Joe) Peterson for giving me an opportunity," Tot said. "Then staying here in Montana, I got to play with my brother. This was a great spot for me to truly develop. I've learned a lot about myself and about my game. I've grown a lot personally and on the court as a basketball player."

