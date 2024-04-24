Former Montana State, Utah State basketball assistant Chris Haslam joins Wayne Tinkle at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Oregon — Former Montana State assistant basketball coach Chris Haslam has joined the staff of Wayne Tinkle at Oregon State, the Beavers announced Tuesday.

Haslam spent the 2023-24 season at Utah State, where he helped former Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle lead the Aggies to a 28-7 record and a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament.

Sprinkle took the University of Washington job since then, and Tinkle, a former player and coach at the University of Montana, scooped up Haslam for his own staff.

"We're excited to add Chris to our staff," Tinkle was quoted as saying in an Oregon State press release. "He brings a ton of experience, both as a recruiter and a coach on the court. Chris has had success at Montana State and Utah State, coaching conference players of the year at both schools.

“He has a great reputation as a recruiter both internationally and in the States. Chris has an outstanding basketball mind, and it will be great to have a new perspective offensively and defensively — and especially in the development of our bigs. I have held Chris in high regard for many years, and we are excited to be welcoming him to the Beaver Family."

Prior to following Sprinkle to Utah State, Haslam spent the previous 10 years with the Bobcats. Credited with bringing several international recruits to Bozeman, Haslam was selected by his peers in 2020 as one of the Big Sky Conference’s top five assistant coaches for Stadium Basketball.

Haslam attended Wyoming during his collegiate career and started during most of his sophomore and junior seasons before injuries limited him to 18 games as a senior. After completing his career as a Cowboy in 1997, he enjoyed a 13-year professional career in Greece, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Great Britain, as well as a 10-year stint with the British National Team.