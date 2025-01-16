Former Montana State All-American DeNarius McGhee joining Utah State coaching staff

LOGAN, Utah — DeNarius McGhee, the most prolific quarterback in Montana State history, has joined the coaching staff at Utah State.

New Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced McGhee's hiring as the Aggies' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator on Wednesday.

McGhee played for the Bobcats from 2010 to 2013, passing for a school-record 11,203 yards and 79 touchdowns. He was the Big Sky Conference offensive MVP and a first-team All-American in 2012 when he passed for 3,154 yards and 24 touchdowns in helping the Bobcats to an 11-2 overall record and shared of the Big Sky championship.

McGhee was also named Big Sky co-MVP after his freshman season in 2010.

McGhee, a Texas native, has now been coaching for 11 years, including the past five in the NFL. He most recently was the assistant wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints. Prior to his time with the Saints, McGhee spent four years as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

He coached at Montana State from 2017 to 2019 and had other college coaching stops at North Carolina State (2015-16) and Florida Atlantic (2014).

McGhee will be coaching under offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, who was McGhee's OC at Montana State in 2012.

Since his time at MSU, McGiven has coached at Utah State (2013-14), Oregon State (2015-17) and San Jose State (2018-24). This will be McGiven's third stint at Utah State, as he also coached with the Aggies in 2009.

Along with McGiven and McGhee, Mendanhall announced 21 other hires.

Mendenhall was named Utah State's head coach on Dec. 6, 2024. The Aggies went 4-8 overall last season.

