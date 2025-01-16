Former Montana player, coach Chad Germer joins Eastern Washington staff

CHENEY, Wash. — Former Montana and MSU-Northern offensive line coach Chad Germer is joining the staff at Eastern Washington, the Eagles announced Thursday.

Germer has 29 years of coaching experience in the collegiate ranks. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at MSU-Northern of the Frontier Conference in the NAIA.

During his coaching career, Germer had three separate stints with the Grizzlies, coaching the offensive line from 1998 to 2002, again in 2009, and most recently from 2015 to 2021. He also coached the O-line at Wyoming from 2003 to 2008 and UNLV from 2010 to 2014.

Germer, a Three Forks native, was an All-American center for the Griz in 1991. He graduated from UM in 1993 with a bachelor’s of science in business administration.

Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best also announced that associate head coach Marc Anderson has been named the Eagles' offensive coordinator and Austin York will coach the tight ends. Anderson will be entering his 14th season with the program, while York played for the Eagles from 2022 to 2024 and was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection at fullback last season.

Eastern Washington went 4-8 overall last season with a 3-5 record in Big Sky play.