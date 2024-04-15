Former Montana Lady Griz great Katie (Baker) Faulkner named Pepperdine coach

MALIBU, Calif. — Former Montana Lady Griz standout Katie (Baker) Faulkner is the new head women's basketball coach at Pepperdine University, the school announced Friday.

Faulkner takes over the Pepperdine program after most recently serving as the associate head coach at the University of Washington.

Faulkner, who was born in Hamilton and graduated high school in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was a four-time all-Big Sky Conference selection and the 2013 Big Sky player of the year as a senior for the Lady Griz. She left the program as ranked fifth in all-time scoring, 10th in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots.

"Pepperdine has made a great choice in selecting Katie Faulkner as their next head coach for women's basketball," former UM head coach Robin Selvig said in a Pepperdine news release. "She is fiercely competitive, a strong leader and will be a perfect role model for the young women of Pepperdine Basketball."

Upon leaving Missoula, Faulkner got her coaching start at NCAA Division II University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. She made the move to Division I in 2015 as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin.

Faulkner was then an assistant coach at Oregon State from 2016-21, helping the Beavers to a 118-37 record and four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. She spent the past three seasons as the University of Washington.

"It has been a privilege to get to know President Jim Gash, Tim Perrin, and athletic director Tanner Gardner and experience the enthusiasm and support for women's basketball at Pepperdine," Faulkner said. "This, combined with the driving mission of the university makes it an incredible place for young women to compete, grow, and discover what's possible for their lives. I consider myself extremely blessed to lead this program into the future."