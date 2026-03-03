Former Montana DB Robby Hauck, ex-Griz assistant Mike Linehan join Bobby Hauck at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Robby Hauck has been named Illinois' assistant defensive backs coach, head coach Bret Bielema announced.

Hauck is the son of former Montana head coach and recently named Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck. He is one of the all-time leading tacklers in FCS history and most recently served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Portland State.

Hauck spent three seasons on the coaching staff at Portland State, climbing from nickelbacks/special teams assistant (2023) to special teams coordinator/tight ends coach (2024) to special teams coordinator/safeties coach (2025). He joined the Portland State staff in 2023 after a six-month stint as the recruiting coordinator at San Diego State.

Hauck, a three-time All-American and three-time academic All-American at Montana, was one of the most decorated players in FCS history as a safety for the Grizzlies from 2018-22. He set the Big Sky and Montana program records with 482 career tackles and left the program with the sixth-most tackles in FCS history.

Hauck's three All-America selections included a spot on the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team as a senior in 2022, while also being named a finalist for the FCS national defensive player of the year award.

Also, former Montana assistant coach Mike Linehan has been named Illinois' defensive ends coach.

Linehan joins the Illini after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Montana. He helped Montana to 35 wins, two 13-win seasons, three trips to the FCS playoffs and an appearance in the 2023 FCS national championship game during his three seasons with the Grizzlies.

Linehan helped Montana's 2023 defense rank as one of the best in program history. Montana finished in the top 20 in the nation in nearly every defensive stat category, including scoring defense (5th, 17.2), turnovers forced (10th, 24), interceptions (4th, 17), rushing defense (15th, 108.5), total defense (18th, 314.7), and passing efficiency defense (5th, 111.39) on their way to the national championship game.

In 2023, Linehan coached All-American Alex Gubner, who became one of only seven interior defensive linemen in history to win the Big Sky defensive MVP award. He totaled 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks during his banner senior season, then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2024, Linehan mentored defensive end Hayden Harris, who was second in the Big Sky in fumble recoveries and third in sacks and tackles for loss as a senior. Harris went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills and be drafted by the BC Lions in the CFL.

