Former Lodge Grass star Damon Gros Ventre of Dawson CC is Mon-Dak player of the week

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College freshman Damon Gros Ventre was named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Thursday.

Gros Ventre, a high school standout at Lodge Grass, scored 24 points in 25 minutes last Friday to help DCC defeat Northwest College (Wyo.) 83-74. Gros Ventre shot 8 for 13 from the floor, including a 6-for-11 showing from 3-point range. It was Dawson's only game last week.

The 6-foot-4 Gros Ventre is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season for Dawson, which is 12-4 overall and 6-1 in the Mon-Dak entering Thursday's game at rival Miles Community College.

Gros Ventre is Lodge Grass' all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 career points. He set the state's single-game scoring record with 71 points in a game against Huntley Project last February (a mark that was broken five days later when Lame Deer's Journey Emerson scored 82 against Forsyth).

Gros Ventre helped Lodge Grass win the 2021 Class B state championship and a share of the 2020 title.

