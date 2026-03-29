Former Billings Skyview star Breanna Williams transferring from Maryland

Former Billings Skyview standout basketball player Breanna Williams has announced that she will transfer from the University of Maryland program.

Williams made the announcement Saturday through her Instagram account, writing, "Thank you Terp Nation for all the love and support during my time at Maryland. I'm especially grateful for everyone that has made this experience unforgettable.

"At this point in time I will be entering the transfer portal."

Maryland redshirt freshman Breanna Williams announces she is entering the transfer portal.



Thank you for everything, Bre! Terp Nation will miss you and is excited to see what’s next in store for your journey.



Go be great, Monty! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3jITaKddvu — TerpTalkWBB (@terptalkwbb) March 28, 2026

After redshirting in 2024-25, Williams appeared in 24 games for the Terrapins this past season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. She shot 48.6% from the field and 72.2% from the free throw line.

Williams was a highly touted recruit out of Billings Skyview, where she was a two-time Montana Gatorade of the year. She averaged 25.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior with the Falcons.

She was a part of two state championship teams at Skyview, and was a three-time first-team all-state selection and a three-time Class AA state tournament MVP.

The NCAA transfer portal window for basketball will be open from April 7-21.

