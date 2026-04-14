Former Billings Skyview standout Breanna Williams to play for Arizona Wildcats

BILLINGS — Breanna Williams, a former standout at Billings Skyview who most recently played in the Big Ten at Maryland, is transferring to Arizona of the Big 12.

Williams, a 6-foot-7 forward, made the announcement Tuesday via her Instagram account. She has three season of college eligibility remaining.

After redshirting at Marylnad in 2024-25, Williams appeared in 24 games for the Terrapins this past season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. She shot 48.6% from the field and 72.2% from the free throw line.

Williams was a highly touted recruit out of Billings Skyview, where she was a two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year. She averaged 25.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior with the Falcons.

She was a part of two state championship teams at Skyview, and was a three-time first-team all-state selection and a three-time Class AA state tournament MVP.

