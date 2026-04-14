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Former Billings Skyview standout Breanna Williams to play for Arizona Wildcats

Breanna Williams
Associated Press
Maryland forward Breanna Williams dribbles up the floor during an exhibition game against Seton Hill on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in College Park, Md.
Breanna Williams
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BILLINGS — Breanna Williams, a former standout at Billings Skyview who most recently played in the Big Ten at Maryland, is transferring to Arizona of the Big 12.

Williams, a 6-foot-7 forward, made the announcement Tuesday via her Instagram account. She has three season of college eligibility remaining.

After redshirting at Marylnad in 2024-25, Williams appeared in 24 games for the Terrapins this past season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. She shot 48.6% from the field and 72.2% from the free throw line.

Williams was a highly touted recruit out of Billings Skyview, where she was a two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year. She averaged 25.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior with the Falcons.

She was a part of two state championship teams at Skyview, and was a three-time first-team all-state selection and a three-time Class AA state tournament MVP.

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