Ex-Montana State LB Jody Owens takes over as interim head coach at St. Augustine's

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Montana State linebacker Jody Owens has taken over as the interim head football coach at NCAA Division II St. Augustine's University, the school announced.

Owens, who began this season as SAU's first-year defensive coordinator, took the interim head coaching role on Oct. 13 after Howard Feggins was let go. Feggins was in his first year as head coach.

Owens came to St. Augustine's from D-II Pittsburg State in Kansas, where he served as a defensive coach for three seasons. Before that Owens was the defensive coordinator at NAIA Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Previous to that, Owens had stints as a defensive assistant at Washington of the Pac-12, and was a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada. He helped coach linebackers at Montana State prior to working with the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

As a player with the Bobcats, Owens, from Mesquite, Texas, was a two-time All-American and the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year in 2012.