Ex-Malta standout Laramie Schwenke joins inaugural coaching staff at Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Former Malta and Montana State-Northern standout Laramie Schwenke has been named an assistant women's basketball coach at NAIA Texas A&M-San Antonio, the school announced.

Schwenke joins the staff under Chris Minner, who was named head coach of the first-year program in January. Schwenke spent the previous three seasons as an associate head coach at Williston State in North Dakota.

"I am very excited to be joining the inaugural coaching staff and women's basketball program at Texas A&M University-San Antonio," Schwenke stated in a school press release. "I look forward to the upcoming season and the opportunity to work with coach Minner. Go Jaguars!"

The Jaguars compete in the Red River Athletic Conference.

Schwenke led Malta to an undefeated season and the Class B girls state basketball championship in 2007. She was a two-time all-state selection, and graduated as the program's all-time assists leader.

She went on to play at MSU-Northern and was a two-time All-Frontier Conference selection. Schwenke began her coaching career as an assistant with the Skylights, serving there from 2012-14. She was then the head girls coach at Harlem High School for three seasons.

Schwenke later became a graduate assistant at Idaho State, prior to returning as athletic director and head coach at Harlem. From there she joined the staff at Williston State.

"We are lucky to have someone of Laramie's caliber and quality on staff," Minner state in the press release. "She brings high-level experience as a player and a coach, and I have no doubt that we will be a better program with her on staff."

