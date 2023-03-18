Ex-Havre wrestler Parker Filius achieves All-America status with Purdue

TULSA, Okla. — Former Havre wrestler Parker Filius became an All-American on Friday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.

Filius, a sixth-year senior at Purdue, pinned Iowa State's Casey Swiderski in 6:05 at 141 pounds to become the 61st All-American in Boilermaker history. A 12th seed, Filius is the lowest-seeded Purdue wrestler to earn All-America status, joining Jason Silverstein who did it as a 12 seed in 1999.

A 3-1 loss to No. 11 Clay Carlson of South Dakota State puts Filius into the seventh place match against Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio, whom Filius has beaten twice already this season on Saturday.

Filius wrestled at Class A Havre from 2013-17 where he became four-time individual state champion. His high school record was 169-13. Filius was the first four-time champion in Havre history. Filius dad Scott was a two-time All-American at the NAIA level at MSU-Northern and won a national championship at 167 pounds in 1991.

Filius and Purdue's Matt Ramos are the first pair of teammates to earn All-America status in the same year since 2006.

