Ex-Carroll standout Alex Kastens joins Portland State staff as OL coach, run game coordinator

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Kastens has been named the new offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Portland State football program as announced by head coach Chris Fisk. Kastens worked alongside Fisk at Central Washington the past two seasons as offensive line coach.

"Alex is one of the top young offensive line coaches in college football," said Fisk. "His ability to develop linemen in the offseason and create a bond and brotherhood is impressive. I am looking forward to seeing that grow at Portland State."

Kastens made an immediate impact on the Central Washington program when he joined for the 2024 season. He had four all-conference offensive linemen, then three first-team all-conference linemen in 2025.

Highlighting that group was center Slade Edwards, who was twice named the Lone Star Conference offensive lineman of the year and an All-American, and was named the Rimington Award winner for Division II football in 2025 for the top center in the nation. The Wildcats' line led the way for the first- and third-leading rushers in the Lone Star Conference in 2024. In 2025, CWU had the top scoring offense and second-leading rushing offense in the conference.

Prior to working at Central Washington, Kastens had success at William Jewell College, a Division II program in Liberty, Mo. In his first season, he coached the offensive line and tight ends, then became offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach.

Kastens was offensive line coach at University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. in 2020-21. Kastens began his coaching career with his alma mater, Carroll College. He was with Carroll from 2015 to 2019. He began as an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach, then became the defensive line coach, and finally added the head strength and conditioning coach and offensive line coach titles.

The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, native played from 2010-14 for Carroll College where he had a standout career. He was a three-year starter as an offensive lineman and two-year team captain, earning All-Frontier Conference honors twice. Kastens helped guide the Fighting Saints to three straight Frontier championships and the 2011 NAIA national championship game and was also a redshirt member of the 2010 national championship team.

