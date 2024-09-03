Watch Now
Ex-Billings West wrestler Drake Rhodes leaving Iowa for South Dakota State

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports
Drake Rhodes of Billings West, top, wrestles during a 2021 Class AA dual against Great Falls High.
BILLINGS — Drake Rhodes, who was a three-time state wrestling champion at Billings West, is transferring from the University of Iowa to join the program at South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits announced.

Rhodes posted a 16-5 record in four tournaments last season at Iowa. He finished second at 165 pounds at the Luther Open and the Pat "Flash" Flanagan Open. He was also an academic All-Big Ten Selection in 2023-24.

Rhodes redshirted for the Hawkeyes in 2022-23, though he had a 1-4 record as an attached wrestler and went 5-6 overall, competing at 165, 174 and 184 pounds

Rhodes won Class AA state titles at 113 pounds as a freshman, 152 as a junior and 160 as a senior. He placed second at 126 pounds as a sophomore.

Rhodes is one of four Iowa wrestlers transferring to SDSU, joining Zach Glazier, Cade Siebrecht and Cobe Siebrecht.

