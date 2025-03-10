Dawson Community College takes Region XIII title; one win from national tourney

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College is one win from the NJCAA men's national tournament after beating Williston State (N.D.) 93-89 on Sunday at the Toepke Center for the Region XIII championship.

The Bucs built a 21-point halftime lead then held off a furious Tetons rally that cut the lead to three late.

After shooting 52.5% in the opening half, there seemed to be a lid on DCC's basket in the second half with several shots rattling in and out opening the door for Williston State's charge.

Manhattan Christian graduate Seth Amunrud led both teams in scoring with 22 points while collecting seven rebounds. Justin Asi offered another big presence, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds followed by Kur Maler who added 13 points off the bench.

The Tetons had five players score in double figures led by Rex Stirling with 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds. Richard Massey added 16 points and Demetric Kindle had 15.

The Bucs (29-3) will now host Indian Hills (Iowa) at the Toepke Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the North Central District championship, with the winner advancing to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Dawson qualified for nationals in 2021 for the first time in the program’s 67-year history.

