Dawson CC's Seth Amunrud selected for NJCAA all-star showcase

(Editor's note: Dawson Community College athletics release.)

GLENDIVE — After having already been named Mon-Dak Tip-off Tournament MVP, Conference MVP, Region XIII MVP, Regional tournament MVP and second-team All-American, Dawson’s Seth Amunrud has received one more major honor.

The NJCAA selected him for its 2025 men’s basketball all-star showcase set for Saturday, May 17 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. This is the 15th year of the event featuring 27 of the nation’s top two-year college basketball players, celebrating their standout seasons and achievements.

Twenty-seven players from all three NJCAA Divisions and from all over the country were selected for the all-star game. It is the first time a Dawson Community College player has been selected to represent the Bucs on this national stage.

The all-star teams will be coached by national champions Greg Heiar of Trinity Valley (Texas) and Tim Sandquist of Kirkwood (Iowa). Rosters will be determined through a draft conducted by the coaches, with results to be announced before the end of April.

The 2025 NJCAA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, May 17, and will be streamed live on YouTube. For more information leading up to the event, visit www.jcbca.com.

Amunrud, a Manhattan Christian graduate, averaged 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 sports in 27 minutes per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field, 46.8% from the 3-point line and 88.7% from the free throw line.

Amunrud led Dawson in scoring, defensive rebounds, assists, assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and steals. In the eight-team Mon-Dak Conference, he ranked in the top five in nine statistical categories and in the top 10 in 11 categories.

In the entire country, he finished in the top 10 in 3-point percentage and steals, and in the top 20 in scoring and free throw percentage.

