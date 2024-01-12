Daniel Moody records triple double as MSU Billings men stay unbeaten in GNAC

BILLINGS — Daniel Moody's triple double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Thursday night helped Montana State Billings defeat Western Washington 97-84 at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The win was an extension of MSUB's hot start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and ran the Yellowjackets' record to 5-0 in the league and 11-4 overall.

Moody shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line to pace the Jackets. Zharon Richmond had 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was 7 of 8 from the line. Jalen Tot added 15 points, Emmanuel Ajanaku scored 11 and Famous Lefthand had 10.

MSU Billings had 22 team assists on 32 made field goals. The Jackets made 27 of 30 free throws.

Kai Johnson led Western Washington with 26 points and eight rebounds.

MSUB will look to continue its unbeaten run in GNAC play on Saturday when it hosts Simon Fraser at 2 p.m.