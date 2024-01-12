Watch Now
More College

Actions

Daniel Moody records triple double as MSU Billings men stay unbeaten in GNAC

Daniel Moody
MSU Billings Athletics
Daniel Moody had a triple double in a MSU Billings' 97-84 win over Western Washington on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Daniel Moody
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 22:43:47-05

BILLINGS — Daniel Moody's triple double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Thursday night helped Montana State Billings defeat Western Washington 97-84 at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The win was an extension of MSUB's hot start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and ran the Yellowjackets' record to 5-0 in the league and 11-4 overall.

Moody shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line to pace the Jackets. Zharon Richmond had 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was 7 of 8 from the line. Jalen Tot added 15 points, Emmanuel Ajanaku scored 11 and Famous Lefthand had 10.

MSU Billings had 22 team assists on 32 made field goals. The Jackets made 27 of 30 free throws.

Kai Johnson led Western Washington with 26 points and eight rebounds.

MSUB will look to continue its unbeaten run in GNAC play on Saturday when it hosts Simon Fraser at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state