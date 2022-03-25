Colorado's Noah Bouchard maintaining lofty goals after 4th-place finish at Pac-12 indoor championships

WORDEN — Noah Bouchard lit the Montana track and field world on fire last spring while at Huntley Project and he parlayed that into a scholarship at the University of Colorado, where he finished fourth in the high jump at the Pac-12 indoor track and field championships in February.

He’s also still hurdling and throwing javelin for the Buffaloes.

“They’re really big on nutrition. They’ve got a whole dining hall for athletes they give us, and it’s very solid food. They also have free protein shakes whenever you want, free smoothies," Bouchard said.

Bouchard’s PR (personal record) of 2.09 meters, or 6 feet, 10 ¼ inches, ranks 10th in program history for indoors, and he expects to clear 7-feet outdoors. Bouchard is used to flying high, but even the altitude in Boulder got the best of him.

“I go down there and my first couple practices we’re warming up doing an 800. I’m out of breath because of the altitude. It’s 2,000 feet higher and you can feel it," said Bouchard.

Bouchard has his sights set on the program’s outdoor record of 7-04, which would also give him an outside shot at an Olympic spot in Paris in 2024, where he’d likely need to clear 7-05 to qualify.

“That’s crazy if that would happen, but I still have a few years to get it down. I have the ability, it’s just the technique right now I’m working out," Bouchard said. "It’s nice I don’t have the problem I can’t jump high. I can jump high, but the technical part is very challenging but I think it's doable."

The sky’s the limit for the Buffalo freshman.