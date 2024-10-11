Choteau's Christine Funk now stands alone atop digs list for MSU Billings volleyball

BILLINGS — A 25-year-old school record tumbled Thursday in Montana State Billings' volleyball match against Simon Fraser in Burnaby, B.C, as Christine Funk broke the Yellowjackets' career digs mark.

Funk broke the record in the first set of MSUB's four-set loss. She finished the match with 19 digs and now has 1,548 for her career. The senior libero from Choteau broke the previous standard set by Gina Langer from 1996-99.

"The moment was very special and is definitely an accomplish that I will cherish forever," Funk stated in an MSUB press release. "Obviously, the record has been in place for quite some time, which makes it that much sweeter to finally break it.

"I'm truly thankful for all the people in my support system, and my coaches and teammates for always being there for me and having confidence in me through it all."

MSU Billings will next travel to Bellingham, Wash., for a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match against Western Washington. The Yellowjackets are 6-9 overall and 0-6 in the GNAC.

