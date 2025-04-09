Casey Williams announces departure from Montana State Billings after nine seasons with volleyball program

BILLINGS — After nine seasons as head coach of the Montana State Billings volleyball program, Casey Williams announced her departure from the Yellowjackets on Tuesday.

Williams, a Billings Skyview graduate, took over the program in 2016 after serving as head volleyball coach of Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, where she was the 2015 Western Junior College Athletic coach of the year.

Her 71 wins are the second-most in program history, and she departs as the longest-tenured volleyball coach the school has had. During her time at MSUB, the Yellowjackets had 12 all-conference selections and 35 academic all-conference selections.

"I want to thank (athletic director) Michael Bazemore and (former athletic director) Krista Montague for the opportunity to lead the MSUB volleyball program," Williams was quoted as saying in a school press release. "MSUB has been a home for me for the past nine years and I am incredibly grateful for the memories, relationships and opportunities that I've had during my time. I will forever be a 'Jacket and I am looking forward to continue supporting the Yellowjackets both on and off the court."

MSUB will begin an immediate national search for the next head coach immediately. Williams will finish her current contract through June 30.

"I want to thank coach Williams for her high quality of oversight and leadership of our volleyball program throughout her tenure," Bazemore was quoted as saying. "Casey displayed great resiliency and professionalism and was great to work with. We could always trust coach Williams' decision-making process and she was always actively engaged in events and initiatives that extended outside of the Volleyball program and department in general. Casey has been a staple in the Billings community and promoting MSUB Volleyball and our brand; I am going to miss working with coach Williams on a daily basis and wish nothing but the best for her and her family in the future chapters in her journey."

