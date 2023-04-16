Carroll softball unable to keep pace with No. 5 Southern Oregon in weekend doubleheaders

HELENA — Carroll welcomed No. 5-ranked Southern Oregon for a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, and the Raiders completed the sweep with wins of 10-3, 5-4, 20-2 and 10-2.

The series was moved to Capital High School due to poor conditions at Centennial Field, and after going down 5-1 in the second inning of Game 1 on Friday the Saints were unable to fight back.

Carroll scored in the bottom fifth after Amber Countryman hit an RBI double as Ashley King crossed home plate. Down seven runs in the seventh inning, Kaitlynn Ayers struck out to end the first game on a snowy day.

Game 2 started off with a bang. SOU hit two home runs in the top of the first. Carroll leadoff hitter Amber Brewer rebuffed the Raiders with a homer of her own, quickly making it 2-1 in the bottom of the first.

Then, with two outs, Countryman got another RBI after bringing in Alyssa Lybbert from second. Going into the second inning, the score would remain 2-2. Freshman pitcher Kennedy Venner and Saints fought for seven innings but fell by one run, 5-4.

