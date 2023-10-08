Carroll soccer teams split Saturday doubleheader with College of Idaho

HELENA — Both Carroll College soccer squads have kicked off the new season with two of the best league starts in program history.

First year head coach Austin Shick has the men’s team playing a whole new pace which has propelled the new and improved Saints team to a 6-2-2 overall record and 6-1-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play following a 2-1 victory over College of Idaho on Saturday.

Caleb Hoxie scored what ended up being the game-winning goal for the Saints.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports The Carroll college women’s team prior to their 11th game of the 2023 season.

On the woman’s side, coach David Thorvilson had his squad near the national ranks as they faced No. 16 College of Idaho in a series doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Nelson Stadium. The Saints, though, suffered their first loss of the season 3-0 against C of I.

Larissa Wegner scored two goals for the Yotes. Carroll goalkeeper Maria Ackerman ended her day with 12 saves in the match although it would not be enough as the Yotes scored two goals early in the second half on back-to-back corner kicks.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Teams shake hands after the game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Carroll's women (8-1-2, and 5-1-1 in CCC play) will have two more home games next weekend as they look to bounce back Friday versus Oregon Tech, a team Carroll beat 2-0 the last time they battled at Nelson Stadium.

