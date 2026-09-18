Carroll, Rocky Mountain battle to 2-2 draw in Cascade women’s soccer opener

HELENA — The opening match of Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer play ended in a draw Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College battled to a 2-2 tie at Nelson Stadium.

Rocky entered the match unbeaten at 2-0-3 overall, while Carroll came in searching for momentum with a 1-2-3 record.

The Battlin’ Bears struck first early in the contest when Gracie Clarkson found the back of the net off a free kick opportunity to give Rocky a 1-0 lead.

Carroll answered quickly. Rachel McAllister delivered a pass into the box that Carmen Anderson converted with a header to even the score at 1-1.

Later in the first half, the Saints took their first lead of the night off a corner kick rebound. Delaney Moczan capitalized on the loose ball and scored to put Carroll ahead 2-1.

Rocky responded again, this time with Charlize Davis netting the equalizer to tie the match at 2-2.

Both teams had chances late to secure a win. Clarkson nearly added another goal for Rocky, but Carroll goalkeeper Maria Ackerman came up with a key save. Moments later, the Saints threatened on a Moczan pass into the box, but the header attempt drifted just wide.

Neither side could break through before time expired, and the conference opener finished level at 2-2.

Carroll returns to action Sept. 24 against Northwest (Wash.), while Rocky Mountain College will face Evergreen State (Wash.) on Sept. 24.