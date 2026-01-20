Career-high 32 points led to GNAC honors for Montana State Billings' Miles Gurske

BILLINGS — Miles Gurske, a 6-foot-1 guard, had an efficient week for Montana State Billings, shooting 65.2% from the floor amid a pair of strong performances to be named Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week on Monday.

Helping lead the Yellowjackets to an 87-82 win over second-place Northwest Nazarene on Thursday, Gurske had a season-high four steals to go along with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds. He scored his team’s final five points in the final 25 seconds of the contest to help seal the win.

Gurske then went off for a season-high 32 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including knocking down 4 of 6 3s against Central Washington on Saturday. Gurske added six rebounds, two steals and two assists while going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Overall, Gurske posted an assist/turnover ratio of 2.0 while averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 50% from 3-point range and made 14 of 16 free throws (87.5%). Gurske is averaging 14.3 points per game and 3.1 assists per game this season.

"Miles really got into a nice rhythm last week," MSUB coach Luke Fennelly said. "His ability to finish at the rim really opened up other opportunities for him to score, and his teammates did a nice job of finding him. I am proud of the work he has put in and it is nice to see Miles find his stride.

