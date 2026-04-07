Career-best performance led MSU Billings' Mark Pramounmat to weekly GNAC honor

PORTLAND, Ore. — An even-par 54-hole career-best performance at The Sam Proal Invitational in Pueblo, Colo., earned Montana State Billings freshman Mark Pramounmat the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's golfer of the week honor.

Pramounmat was the conference's top finisher at the tournament. The freshman from Samut Prakan, Thailand, tied for 14th place among a field of 102 players, posting a three-round total of even-par 213 (75-70-68).

After opening the tournament with a 4-over-par 75 on Monday, Pramounmat settled into a groove and played the final two rounds at 4-under-par. He saved his best for last, notching a 3-under 68 in the third round as he made six birdies on the way to his best score of 2025-26.

Overall across the 54-hole event, Pramounmat made 13 birdies and nothing worse than a bogey. His 68 was tied for the best round by an MSUB golfer so far this year, and he lowered his season stroke average to 75.5.

"Mark played some solid golf in Pueblo," Yellowjackets coach Adam Buie said. "We had never competed there as a team, so we were all going in blind. He got hot and made 13 birdies to finish even for the event."

