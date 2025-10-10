Cal Poly's Michael Briscoe is Big Sky's top WR; 13 siblings shape love for kids

BILLINGS — If there's one Cal Poly Mustang across the line of scrimmage that the Montana Grizzlies want to blanket, it's wide receiver Michael Briscoe.

Briscoe is lighting up the Big Sky Conference. The NFL prospect is the league's top pass-catcher in yards with 529 and touchdowns with seven. He also threw for a touchdown last weekend.

"Every time I think about throwing a touchdown pass, I just think about the Utah game. I overthrew Alek (Marshall), but this last one, it felt nice," Briscoe explained. "The nickel came down, Bo (Kelly) snuck through and it was just an easy 5-, 10-yard pass."

Briscoe is as soft spoken as they come and he's the furthest thing from flashy.

"I'm not really a stylish guy. I don't really worry about it," he said with a smile.

Lightheartedly, the senior said he mostly goes unnoticed on campus aside from the hecklers who suit up with him on game day.

"My teammates will joke when we're walking on campus. They see me and they'll joke like, 'Oh my God, that's No. 10! You're on the football team,'" Briscoe laughed.

Arriving at Cal Poly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Briscoe is now a sixth-year player. And you can more than double that number at home adding up his brothers and sisters. Briscoe has 13 siblings (eight brothers and five sisters).

"It's pretty … not as hectic as you'd think. It's nice to know that you have a lot of people behind you," he said.

The Cal Poly wideout said he's the youngest, which is why he has a soft spot for working with kids. In July at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., he enjoyed himself as a youth camp mentor. He even confessed to getting schooled.

"That spin move? Yeah, that was a real spin move. I wasn't expecting that," Briscoe recalled of one of the younger player's talents.

The high-caliber receiver said he's not a superstitious player, but he does have one go-to pregame move.

"I always put my right shoe on before my left," Briscoe said.

Closing out his final year, he'd love a shot at the NFL. But you might be surprised at Plan B for this understated student-athlete.

"I might get into sports broadcasting or something like that," Briscoe said.

He'd have no trouble breaking down video — and he'd love to put up video-game numbers Saturday against the Grizzlies at 2 p.m. inside Washington Grizzly Stadium.

