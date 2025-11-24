High School College More Sports Watch Now
More College

Actions

Cal Poly dismisses football coach Paul Wulff

Paul Wulff
Cal Poly Athletics
Paul Wulff
Paul Wulff
Posted

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly has announced a change in leadership in its football program and parted ways with head coach Paul Wulff.

Wulff completed his third season as head coach in 2025 with the culmination of the season Saturday. He previously served as offensive line coach/associate head coach for three years for Cal Poly.

"I want to thank coach Wulff for his years of service to Cal Poly both as an assistant and a head football coach," said Cal Poly director of athletics Carter Henderson. "He represented the Mustangs well and was extremely dedicated to this program. I wish him the absolute best moving forward."

A national search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state