Billings' Kourtney Grossman of Eastern Washington earns Big Sky's weekly top-player nod

EWU Athletics
Eastern Washington's Kourtney Grossman (22).
FARMINGTON, Utah — Following another double-double in Eastern Washington final non-conference game, Kourtney Grossman earned Big Sky women's basketball player of the week. The award is Grossman's second player of the week award after earning one during her freshman season.

On Monday, Grossman recorded a double-double for the third consecutive game as Eastern Washington finished its non-league schedule with a 78-37 win over Bushnell (Ore.). Grossman tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds on 46.7% shooting. It was Grossman's seventh double-double of the season; she has six in her last seven games.

This season, Grossman leads the Big Sky and ranks third in the NCAA at 12.2 rebounds per game. Earlier this season against Denver, Grossman pulled down a career-best 23 rebounds, which also accounted for the fourth-most rebounds for a single game in program history.

Grossman averages 13.8 points per game to lead the Eagles and rank 12th in the conference. She has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games this season. Against CSU Bakersfield, Grossman set a new career high with 21 points.

The Billings West High School graduate leads the Big Sky and ranks seventh in the nation in double-doubles.

From the floor, Grossman is shooting 40.9% — second on the team — while making 32.7% from 3-point range to lead the Eagles. She has 16 made 3s, second behind Ella Gallatin (17).

