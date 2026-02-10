Billings' Kourtney Grossman brings home another Big Sky player of the week honor

FARMINGTON, Utah. — For the second time this season, Kourtney Grossman is the Big Sky Confernece women's basketball player of the week.

The conference announced its weekly awards today and Grossman secured the honor after averaging a double-double in games against Montana and Montana State this past week.

Grossman averaged 15.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, while carrying an impressive 54.5 shooting percentage. She added two assists and two steals as well.

In Eastern's 76-72 win over the Griz, Grossman was the driving force behind the victory, matching her career-best with 21 points and pulling down 15 rebounds, while shooting 9-of-14(64.3%) from the floor.

Against the Bobcats, Grossman just missed a double-double, tallying 14 rebounds and nine points.

Grossman averages 13.1 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NCAA and leading the Big Sky. With 15 double-doubles this season, Grossman leads the conference and ranks sixth in the nation. Grossman averages 1.2 steals per game, tied for 24th in the Big Sky and second on Eastern behind Elyn Bowers (1.6).

The Billings West High School alum averages 13.6 points per game, placing her in a tie for 12th on the Big Sky leaderboard. Grossman is shooting 31.2%this season, while holding a 30.4 3-point percentage. Both are second on the team behind Bowers (42%, 33.3%).

