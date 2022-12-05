Billings Central grad Mya Hansen named Mountain West freshman of the week

BOISE, Idaho — Billings Central graduate Mya Hansen was named Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday, the conference announced.

Hansen had a career night against BYU last Thursday, exploding for 31 points on 8-of 15-shooting from the floor. She added four 3-pointers and shot a perfect 11 of 11 from the line. Hansen is the first Bronco to notch over 30 points in a game since Jade Loville scored 40 points against UNLV on Feb. 10, 2021.

The freshman also led the team in scoring the following game against Colorado, finishing with 11 points. Hansen shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from long range. Between the two games, Hansen shot 52.2% from the field and 63.6% from beyond the arc.

Hansen is the second Broncos player to be named the MW freshman of the week this season, and the third to earn conference recognition. Natalie Pasco was named the freshman of the week on Nov. 21, the same week Elodie Lalotte was named the MW player of the week.

The Broncos (3-6) hit the hardwood again on Saturday with a home game against Saint Mary's. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.

