Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill named Collegiate Commissioners Association vice president

FARMINGTON, Utah — Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) commissioner Jim Phillips will serve as president of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA), while Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill was approved as the organization’s vice president, the CCA announced at the conclusion of the annual June meeting.

“It’s an honor to serve as vice president of the CCA and support the important work that is being done by our commissioners’ group across the country,” Wistrcill said. “This is a pivotal time for college athletics, and the collaboration amongst conferences has never been more essential. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to help shape meaningful progress for the future of our student-athletes and institutions.”

Wistrcill will succeed Phillips as president at the end of his two-year term.

Keith Gill, commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, is the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) representative on the executive committee. Southern Conference commissioner Michael Cross will serve as the representative for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Jeff Jackson, Missouri Valley Conference commissioner, will represent the BC-10 (basketball-centric conferences).

Wistrcill, who has more than 30 years of experience in college athletics, officially begins his eighth year as commissioner of the Big Sky Conference in the fall of 2025. In 2022, Wistrcill was appointed as just the second person ever from the Big Sky to serve on the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, having worked in that role for the past three seasons.

During his time as commissioner of the Big Sky, Wistrcill has also served on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Competition Committee and the Collegiate Football Officiating Board. He was formerly the director of athletics at the University of Akron and previously worked in the athletic departments at both the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin.