Baker native, former Griz standout Shann Schillinger named head coach at University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. — Shann Schillinger is getting his first crack as a head football coach.

The Baker native and former University of Montana player and coach was named the new head football coach at NCAA Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Monday. Schillinger replaces former head coach Craig Bagnell who left Mary to be the receivers coach at South Dakota.

For Schillinger, 36, it'll be his first opportunity to lead a program at the college level. A standout at Baker High School, Schillinger starred at safety for the Montana Grizzlies from 2006-09, and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played with Atlanta from 2010-11, and with both the Falcons and Tennessee Titans in 2013.

Schillinger had stops as an assistant coach at Nebraska and at Dickinson State in North Dakota before landing at UM as the safeties coach in 2016. He was with his alma mater through the 2021 season and spent last year as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State.

"I am extremely honored to be the next head coach of the University of Mary Marauders and humbled by the trust bestowed upon me to take on this tremedous responsibility," said Schillinger in a media release. "I've always admired and respected this university from afar and now by the grace of God, I am blessed to help impact for the better — along with our football coaches — the lives of young men as part of our athletics-wide efforts to instill greatness through virtue.

"It's safe to say, I was born with football in my blood, a competitive spirit that is second to none, and an exhaustive desire to win. I promise you, we will build winners with strong moral character."

