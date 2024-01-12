Aspen Giese, Kola Bad Bear lead Montana State Billings women over Saint Martin's

BILLINGS — Aspen Giese scored 19 points and hit three 3-pointers, Kola Bad Bear collected 12 points and six rebounds and Montana State Billings rolled past Saint Martin's 73-42 on Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 14-3 overall and to 5-0 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It was their fourth straight victory.

Every player on MSUB's roster reached the scoring column. Danielle Zahn added 10 points (with four assists) and Dyauni Boyce scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds.

Defensively, MSU Billings limited Saint Martin's to 30.8% shooting and outrebounded the Saints 39-22. The Jackets scored 20 points off turnovers.

The Yellowjackets will look to keep things going on Saturday when they host Western Oregon at 4:15 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.