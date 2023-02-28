Arlee product Phillip Malatare named Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Eastern Oregon guard and Arlee native Phillip Malatare was named men's basketball player of the year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Tuesday.

Malatare led the CCC in scoring at 19.9 points per game, helping EOU to a 21-10 overall record, a 16-6 mark in the league and a berth in the NAIA national tournament. He ranked in the top 10 in the conference in rebounds, field goals, steals and 3-pointers, and shot 81.5% from the free throw line.

Last season Malatare was named the Cascade's newcomer of the year and was an honorable mention All-American.

Maltare, who played his first two college seasons at North Idaho, was a three-time all-state selection at Arlee High School while leading the Warriors to two Class C state boys basketball championships.

