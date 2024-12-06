Andy Thompson resigns after two seasons as Sacramento State head football coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has resigned after two seasons as the head football coach at Sacramento State, the school announced Friday.

Thompson, a Walla Walla, Wash., native who played played for Montana for four seasons (1999, 2001-03), joined the Hornets' staff prior to the 2019 season as a defensive coordinator. Sac State won Big Sky Conference championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022 with Thompson on staff.

Thompson was elevated to head coach following the 2022 season after Troy Taylor, who coached Sac State from 2019-22, left to become the head coach at Stanford. In his first season at the helm, Thompson led the Hornets to the FCS playoffs in 2023. Sac State finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 overall record, its season ending with a 34-24 loss at South Dakota in the second round of the playoffs.

Expectations were high for the Hornets in 2024 — they were ranked eighth in preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll — but they struggled to a 3-9 season. Sac State finished the season losing five consecutive games.

Thompson, who leaves Sac State with a career record of 11-14, will join Taylor's staff at Stanford, according to ESPN.

"We want to thank Coach Thompson and his family for all they have done for Sacramento State football over the last five seasons," Sac State director of athletics Mark Orr said in the release. "Under his watch, the program has achieved its highest level of success. We wish him the best of luck in the future."

A national search will begin immediately to find Thompson's successor.

While Thompson was a player at Montana, the Grizzlies won five Big Sky championships and the 2001 national championship. He played in 44 career games with 103 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss.