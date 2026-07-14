Andrew Bonner tabbed for interim AD role at Montana State Billings

BILLINGS — Andrew Bonner, who has served in the Montana State Billings athletic department for seven years, has been appointed as interim athletic director by chancellor Stefani Hicswa.



Bonner, currently the associate athletic director for operations and communications, follows Michael Bazemore, who recently resigned to take the job as athletic director at the University of Alaska Anchorage.



"I’m excited to have Andrew step into this role," said Hicswa. "He has been rock-solid in directing communications and operations for the more than 200 student-athletes here at MSU Billings. He understands the specific needs of our various programs, coaches, and student-athletes and is the right fit for this role.”



Hicswa said Bonner will be in the interim role leading Yellowjacket athletics through June 2027 as a nationwide search for a new athletic director commences. Hicswa said Bonner’s current role will be temporarily filled by existing employees in the athletic department.



Bonner said he is looking forward to this new challenge.

"I would like to thank chancellor Hicswa for the opportunity to lead the athletic department,” Bonner said. “I am very excited to continue the success that Yellowjacket athletics has had under Mike Bazemore and Krista Montague. I am passionate about MSUB and the Billings community and I am looking forward to helping our student-athletes, coaches, and staff succeed."



Bonner also said he wishes Bazemore well in his next role.

“I'm incredibly grateful for Mike's mentorship and leadership over the years as he has helped prepare me for this opportunity."

Bonner started his current role in directing operations and communications in 2023. He oversees the Yellowjackets' gameday operations, athletics facilities, managing the department's staff of student workers, and overseeing the communications department. Since 2022, Bonner has also been the sports supervisor for both of the men's and women's golf programs.



In 2026, Bonner was named to the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Committee as the West Region Chair.



Prior to MSUB, Bonner served as the graduate assistant for athletics facilities and operations at Northern Arizona University, which is a member of the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference.



In the fall of 2017, Bonner started his master's degree in educational leadership in higher education at Northern Arizona. During his time at NAU, he was responsible for managing all home athletic and non-athletic events and being the point of contact for all student event staff. Bonner worked directly with five different facilities and 12 varsity sports at NAU, where he graduated in December of 2018.



Bonner attended Johnson and Wales University’s campus in Denver, where he was an all-conference award-winner on the men's basketball team and graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports, entertainment and event management in 2017. At JWU, Bonner worked in athletics as a student assistant where he helped manage all home sporting events for nine varsity sports.



Bonner and his wife, Casey Williams, live in Billings with their son.

