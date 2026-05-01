After milestone season, Montana State Billings women gather GNAC golf honors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings women’s golf turned in a milestone season that was reflected in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference postseason awards, as the Yellowjackets secured a first-team selection, two second-team honorees, and the program’s first GNAC Newcomer of the Year.



Headlining the group was Orraya Tipasathien, who continued to cement her place among the program’s all-time greats with her second consecutive First Team All-GNAC selection. Ella Tannenberger followed with her own repeat honor, earning Second Team All-GNAC recognition for the second straight year, while Kyleigh McGowen was also named Second Team All-GNAC while making history by becoming the first player in program history to be named GNAC Newcomer of the Year.



Tipasathien’s latest accolade places her in elite company, as she joins Kalli Stanhope as the only players in MSUB history to earn multiple First Team All-Conference honors during the GNAC era. Stanhope also accomplished the feat at the RMAC level prior to the program’s transition, earning First Team All-RMAC in 2008-09 and 2009-10. McGowen’s honor, meanwhile, represents a new milestone for the program, as no Yellowjacket had previously claimed the conference’s top newcomer award.



Building off an already record-setting career, Tipasathien delivered another historic campaign in 2025-26. The Bangkok, Thailand, native not only qualified for her second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance as an individual but also rewrote the GNAC record books along the way. On October 14, she captured the Briarwood Shootout title, marking her seventh career victory and establishing a new conference record for most tournament wins by an individual in GNAC women’s golf history.



Her consistency throughout the season has been equally impressive. After setting the program’s single-season scoring average record a year ago at 76.95, Tipasathien has elevated her play even further, currently holding a 75.77 average across 10 events and 22 rounds. She recorded three rounds at even par, highlighted by a personal-best 54-hole total of 225 at the Midwestern State Invitational. She also matched a program benchmark with a 36-hole score of 144 at the Travis Roy Memorial, tying the record she originally set in the 2024-25 season.



Tipasathien’s ability to contend week in and week out was evident in her results, as she led the Yellowjackets with six top 10 finishes, including five top five performances and two tournament victories. Her dominance and consistency have not only propelled her individual success but have also been a driving force behind the team’s overall performance throughout the year.



Right alongside her, Tannenberger turned in one of the most improved seasons on the roster. The Holzgerlingen, Germany native was a steady presence in the lineup and elevated her game significantly, trimming nearly three strokes off her scoring average from the previous year. She finished the season with a 77.45 average over 10 events and 22 rounds, ranking 11th among all GNAC competitors.



Tannenberger saved some of her best golf for the postseason, leading MSUB at the GNAC Championships with an eighth-place finish for the second year in a row. She posted rounds of 77, 76, and 79 for a 54-hole total of 232, while also setting a new personal best in the 54-hole format. Earlier in the season, she established a 36-hole career low of 147 at the Palm Valley Classic. Throughout the year, Tannenberger compiled five top 10 finishes, consistently placing herself near the top of the leaderboard and providing a strong complement to Tipasathien at the top of the lineup.



In her first season wearing the Yellowjacket colors, McGowen quickly made her presence felt. The Andrews, Texas native, who transferred from New Mexico Junior College, delivered a breakout campaign that earned her GNAC Newcomer of the Year honors. She posted a 79.82 scoring average across 10 events and 22 rounds, showcasing both consistency and the ability to produce standout performances.



McGowen recorded 10 rounds in the 70s during the season and notched six top 15 finishes. Her best showing came at the Texas Roadhouse Invitational, where she tied for third place, marking her top collegiate finish. She also turned in a career-low round of 73 at the Southern Colorado Open, which contributed to her lowest 36-hole total of 150. Her immediate impact and steady development throughout the season played a key role in the team’s success and added another layer of depth to the Yellowjackets’ lineup.



Tipasathien will represent the Montana State University Billings women’s golf team at the national level, heading to her second straight NCAA West Region as an individual. Hosted by Colorado State University Pueblo, the Regional will be held at Pueblo Country Club with a 54-hole format.

