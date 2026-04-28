After key series victory, MSU Billings' Ryker Fortier is GNAC baseball player of the week

BILLINGS — Helping lead Montana State Billings to an important 3-1 series victory over first-place Northwest Nazarene last weekend, Ryker Fortier was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball player of the week on Monday.

Fortier went 8 for 14 (.571) with three doubles, five RBIs and six runs scored in the series. Fortier also drew a pair of walks and was hit by a pitch, finishing the series with an on-base percentage of .647.

He reached base in all four games multiple times, stole a pair of bases and capped his week by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the series finale. Fortier raised his season batting average to .361, and he now ranks second in the conference with 25 stolen bases this season.

"Getting Ryker on base is a key to our offensive success," MSU Billings coach Derek Waddoups said. "His ability to swipe bags and put pressure on the defense is game-changing. He had a great offensive weekend utilizing the entire game and was clutch for us defensively."

