CHENEY, Wash. — After 30 years of service and dedication to Eastern Washington University, Aaron Best will not return as head football coach of the Eagles. A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.

Best’s four-decade connection to Eastern Washington and Eagle football reflects a commitment to the university, its football program, and generations of student-athletes. From student-athlete to head coach, he served as a dedicated ambassador, helping build a tradition valued by the university and community.

"Thirty years at one institution speaks volumes about a coach’s commitment, loyalty, and belief in what Eastern Washington University represents," said EWU director of athletics Tim Collins. "Aaron has given a tremendous part of his life to this university and our football program. His impact extends well beyond the football field, through the relationships he has built, the student-athletes he has mentored, and the countless individuals who have been part of the Eagle football family. We are grateful for his dedication and the lasting contributions he has made to Eastern Washington."

While the university begins a new chapter for its football program, the tradition and expectations of Eagle football remain strong. Eastern Washington is committed to building upon its proud history, investing in its student-athletes, and competing for championships in the Big Sky Conference and at the national level.

"We have an incredible tradition of football at Eastern Washington, and we are excited about the opportunity to build on that foundation," Collins said. "Our responsibility is to find the right leader for the next chapter of Eagle football, someone who embraces the opportunity to develop young people, build meaningful relationships, engage our community, and compete at the highest level in a landscape that is constantly evolving."