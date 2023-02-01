10 Montanans sign to join football program at Dickinson State in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State football staff on Wednesday announced its first signing group for its 2023 class, which included 10 Montanans.

The Blue Hawks finished 8-3 last year, won their eighth consecutive North Star Athletic Association championship and were an NAIA national playoff participant for the eighth straight year. The Blue Hawks return 85 players from their 2022 team and will start spring practice in March.

The Montana players that signed with DSU on Wednesday are as follows. Quotes are from Blue Hawks coach Pete Stanton, as provided in a press release

David Burgess , DL, 6-2, 215, Helena High

"David played Defensive End for the Helena High Bengals, a team always noted for their defense. David is a tough, hard-nosed defender who helped lead the Bengals to a quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs. When you watch David on film, the thing that stands out the most is how relentless he pursued football."

Dylan Byrd, DB, 5-10, 160, Lockwood

"Dylan was a part of the first ever varsity football team at Lockwood High School and is their schools first player to sign to play college athletics. He possesses an incredible work ethic and displayed excellent athleticism in the open field as a Defensive Back and Wide Receiver for the Lions. We look forward to him joining our program and contributing to our defensive backfield."

Riley Cline, DB, 6-1, 175, Miles City

"Riley is another three -sport athlete who excels both on the field and in the classroom. He was a key player for Miles City the last few years and was very effective on both sides of the ball. We will play Riley in the secondary. He has good ball skills and toughness, and we are eager to have him join our program."

Ty Cowell, OL, 6-2 270, Big Timber

"Ty is a big physical player who was a two-way lineman at Big Timber. He will play on the OL for the Blue Hawks. He was a mauler on the offensive line who also showed great footwork when pulling. His ability to finish blocks and move defenders will be a great asset for us at Dickinson State."

Hudsen Grovom, QB, 6-1 180, Helena Capital

"Hudsen helped lead the Helena Capital Bruins to the State Class AA Championship this past season. He is an excellent pocket passer who came up with some big throws in the state championship and the Bruin playoff run. Hudsen's brother Bridger is a QB for the Blue Hawks and his dad Ryan played QB at Montana State."

Eli Hanson, DL, 6-5, 210, Malta

"Eli is a 6-5 All-State player from Malta, Montana. He showed great improvement throughout the season after missing his junior year to an injury. Eli is a very good athlete who played both Defensive End and Tight End for the Mustangs. He is a very good pass rusher using his length and great leverage off the edge to cause problems for opposing QB's."

Connor Hash, DB, 5-10, 170, Shepherd

"Connor was someone we identified early on last summer at our team camp as someone who would be a great fit in our football program. He was a do everything athlete for his high school team, leading Class B in Montana in rushing. He always has a positive attitude and is extremely coachable."

Kellen McClure, DB, 5'-0, 170, St. Ignatius

"Kellen is a multi-sport athlete who helped lead St. Ignatius to its first state title game since 1948. Kellen played QB and defensive back for the Bulldogs. Kellen is also one of the top returning Javelin throwers in the state of Montana and will compete for the Dickinson State Track team. Kellen's coach is former DSU Coach Carson Oakland."

Jaymn Medlock, DB, 5-10, 195, Montana Tech (Billings West)

"Jaymn is an excellent athlete with a very high football IQ. He was a powerful running back in high school, who will be transitioning to safety here at DSU. He transferred to join us this spring and has already been involved in our winter conditioning program. Jaymn has a contagious personality, and we can't wait to see him compete with our current roster this spring."

Shel Osborne, LB, 6-0, 215, Laurel

"Shel is someone we have been excited about since seeing him at our team camp when he was only a sophomore. He had an incredible playing career at Laurel High School, helping lead his team to a State Championship. Unfortunately, a knee injury cut his senior year short. We are excited to have him with our team already this spring and look forward to having his presence in the middle of our defense."