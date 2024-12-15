College of Sequoias transfer Jaylon Lee in starring role for Rocky Mountain College men

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball coach Bill Dreikosen has found some gems in California.

Dreikosen has dug into The College of the Sequoias, located just south of Fresno, to find Jaylon Lee and Omari Nesbit, who have made instant impacts in Rocky’s 8-2 start.

“Omari, he committed here first, and we were together at the same JUCO, so once he came here I was comfortable. Two birds with one stone, so might as well," Lee said.

“Me and Jaylon, we have a good relationship. From Sequoias, we just always would be around each other. We'd be at each other's houses playing (NBA) 2K and stuff like that. We're just always hanging around with each other. He's a great guy," Nesbit said.

Nesbitt has provided three-level scoring ability, and Lee has racked up multiple Frontier Conference player of the week honors. Lee posted a 26-point, 17-rebound double-double against MSUB last week then followed that up with a triple-double in Saturday’s win in Arizona at the Cactus Classic.

He’s also an elite trash talker.

“Definitely. Anybody that knows me knows that's my go to. No matter where we're at or who we're playing. Even my teammates. They get it the same way," Lee said. "That just kind of keeps me going. It makes the game more fun.

“The crowd is into it, too, so I kind of feel like a villain. That role feels good, so that's kind of my thing. ... But I want the player of the year. If I can keep going and keep stacking them up, it'll be right there. The player of the week, it's obviously an accomplishment, but I want more."

Maybe it’s the warm weather down in Arizona helping Lee feast, as the Las Vegas native can’t wait to get back home for Christmas.

“Definitely. Yes sir, get a little warmth," Lee said.

Rocky's 2009 national championship team featured a player from Sequoias. This year’s edition is hoping history can repeat itself.

