Young Laurel football team, ranked No. 4 in Class A, pushes for postseason berth

LAUREL — Travis Rauh has had a tremendous start to his second season as head coach of the No. 4-ranked Laurel football team.

The Locomotives have raced out to a 5-1 record despite a roster featuring less than 10 seniors.

“That's actually been one of the big differences this year, is the fact that I know the kids so much better after spending an entire school year with them and things of that nature," Rauh said. "I think the trust level is a lot higher.

“Don't get me wrong, last year's class was very good at accepting me in and they did a great job, but over time you get to be closer with the team."

Laurel’s only loss of the season came to rival and No. 2-ranked Billings Central, as the Rams pulled away from the Locos in the second half. But Laurel can use that game as a learning experience moving forward.

“Part of it they got to see, yeah, they can play with them pretty good. For two and a half quarters they were in a good situation," Rauh said. "Then they also got to see the other half of when you don't execute how a team that talented can get away from you really fast. Just cleaning up some of those things that went haywire at the end and making sure if we ever get another opportunity were better prepared."

Laurel has everything to play for over the final three weeks, including a massive showdown Friday night on the Hi-Line at Havre, from where the Locos won’t return until early Saturday morning.

“Play on my phone, eat food and drink water," Laurel senior center Ty Brown said of his plans for the road trip. "Just like jerky, protein, crackers, carbohydrates. Get that energy flowing."

“I basically just don't make plans for that weekend. Whatever happens happens after those trips," Rauh said.

A win Friday night is a giant step towards the Class A postseason, something that the Locomotives set as a goal in the preseason.

