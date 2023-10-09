'Winning with my boys': Arlee Warriors 8-man football basking in 7-0 season

ARLEE — With a 7-0 record, the Arlee Warriors are one of the best 8-man football teams in Montana this year. And they have no intent on slowing down in the pursuit of their first state title since 1981.

"Honestly this is the best scenario, going undefeated your senior year so far in the season," said senior running back Jace Arca. "(We're) about rolling in on playoff time and hopefully roll through playoffs and get a championship."

Outscoring opponents 340-82 so far, the Warriors seem to have found the recipe for success and plan to stick with it for the rest of the season.

"Just doing what we do every week is all we need to do pretty much just going into playoff time," said Arca. "And it feels great."

For fellow senior and running back Jake Knoll, the successful season has been a long time coming, especially when considering the seniors have been varsity teammates since their freshman year.

"It feels great," said Knoll. "Just happy to see all that hard work pay off finally and have our turn."

Knoll leads the team averaging over 200 rushing yards a game, and when it comes to how he feels looking ahead, he knows to keep winning they’ll just have to stick to the basics.

"It's looking good," said Knoll. "We've got to stay to our fundamentals and we'll make that deep run and hopefully keep the undefeated all the way."

Quarterback Kendall O’Neill, who’s been playing football alongside Arca and Knoll since kindergarten recess, knows the buildup over the years has been well worth the winning now.

"Our freshman year we just got thrown into varsity, we didn't have a choice, there was no JV, so it's awesome," said O’Neill.

Coach Quinn Huisman, who’s in his fourth year with the team, credits the success this season to one thing.

"Work in the offseason. These kids are staying together in the weight room, they're working out, they're staying on top of their studies, not having problems with ineligibility," said Huisman.

"The core has been playing varsity since their freshman year because we had very low numbers. So it's just been a credit to them to trust in the process and just sticking to it."

Huisman also believes that what makes this group so special is the family culture the town of Arlee fosters.

"You know, I think small town community feel really transcends all other issues going on in the world and stuff, and regardless of what's going on we stay tight as a community and the kids are tight," said Huisman. "They've known each other's entire families since they were little, and that really brings a whole new meaning to family."

While the regular season still has few weeks remaining the Warriors are focused on just one thing for the time being.

"Right now it’s winning I guess," said O’Neill. "Winning with my boys."

