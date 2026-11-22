KALISPELL — The celebration began early for Kalispell Glacier on Friday. The Wolfpack made it clear early that the Class AA state championship trophy was not leaving the Flathead Valley.

While their opponent, the Gallatin Raptors, tried to stay in the game, any hope of momentum went away when Glacier returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'What a way to go out': Glacier Football reflects on back-to-back championships

“Matthew Ahner, that was such an awesome moment in the game,” Glacier tight end and linebacker Hunter Daniels said. “It really turned the tide. You could see their momentum drop, and we just started hammering them from there.”

From then on, Glacier did what it does best — score touchdowns.

The Wolfpack did it in bunches with six total, and after jumping out to a 42-6 lead they knew it was time to celebrate.

“It was like two minutes left. I kind of knew the game was going to be ours, and I was just so in that moment. I was so thankful that I got to do it with the guys that I've been with for four years,” Glacier receiver and defensive back Cooper Pelc said. “Honestly, we've been in this position so many times, there's no pressure, and we're just able to go out there and play freely and go make plays.”

For the seniors, the game was particularly special. It marked their fourth championship appearance in a row, and they all had the goal of going out on top.

“What a way to go out,” Daniels said. “There's nothing better than winning at home for the last game. Again, it's been an awesome four years, and I love everybody that's been involved in it.”

