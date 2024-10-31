'We've got some swagger': Missoula Big Sky looks to make run in Class AA playoffs

MISSOULA — The high school football playoffs are officially here, and for the first time in seven years Missoula Big Sky is hosting a game. The players and coaches are looking forward to that opportunity.

Big Sky has been one of the bigger surprises of the Class AA season.

With a 6-3 record, the Eagles exceeded most people’s expectations. And now that a winning record has resulted in a home playoff game, coach Matt Johnson says this team is just getting started.

Big Sky, the No. 3 seed from the West, hosts East No. 6 Billings Senior on Friday at 7 p.m.

“This was a goal that we had set a year ago,” Johnson said. “These kids have stayed the course and we've been in a lot of close battles and we were fortunate enough to come out on top, and I think a lot of that is a testament to the work they put in before the season.”

The Eagles have had multiple playoff appearances in recent years, resulting in early exits.

For the players, coming into the playoffs with a winning record has brought a new mindset and confidence that the team can make a run. Senior wide receiver Mason Fulford has noticed a difference between this team and others he has been a part of.

“We've got some more swagger this year,” Fulford said. “Some more confidence going in with some more confidence that we can get the job done with whoever we're playing. We’ve just got a lot of trust in all of our guys and our coaches and we know we're going to produce good stuff on the field.”

Another key to the Eagles' success this year has been the team’s chemistry, which according to senior offensive tackle Ezra Meyer is as high as it’s ever been.

“We're just buddies, we're family really,” Meyer said “Just all of the stuff that we've gone through together within two-a-days and waking up early in the morning for summer practices. You know, we really have established a brotherhood and I think that's what can take us there.”

But no matter what happens Friday nigh, Johnson says this team has earned the opportunity in front of them with their hard work.

“I'm super proud of these guys staying the course,” Johnson said. “Our seniors haven't ever been a part of a season like this. So I feel really positive about where we're at through the program and just happy overall for this unit of kids.”

